Offensive lineman Amarius Mims has chosen to withdraw his name from the transfer portal and will return to Georgia for the 2022 season, according to 247Sports. Mims, a 6-foot-7, 330-pound sophomore who played in seven games last season, initially entered the transfer portal last week along with fellow offensive lineman Clay Webb.

Mims was the top-rated player in the transfer portal according to 247Sports prior to the news that he will return to the Bulldogs. He was being courted by numerous schools including Miami, Florida State and Clemson, and reportedly made a visit to Florida State last week.

Mims was a five-star prospect and the No. 8 overall player in 2021 out of Bleckley County High School in Cochran, Georgia, and was the highest-rated recruit in Georgia's 2021 signing class. That class finished fourth in the nation and third in the SEC, according to the 247Sports composite.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart was complimentary of Mims' progress this spring shortly before Mims entered the portal.

"We look at the offensive line, and I'm like, 'Man! Look how far Amarius Mims has come. Man! Look how far this guy's grown and gotten better, Devin Willock,'" he said via 247Sports. "I want to see the players improve and not just jell, improve your fundamentals and get better so our team can be better. We have some guys that are getting better. I'm excited about that."

Mims is expected to push Broderick Jones and Warren McClendon for playing time at tackle this season.