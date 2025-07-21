State police arrested Georgia offensive lineman Jahzare Jackson on July 16 on three drug-related charges, the Athens Banner-Herald reports. The sophomore faces a felony charge for possession of marijuana of more than one ounce, and police also charged Jackson with misdemeanors for possession of marijuana of less than an ounce and possession and use of drug-related objects. Jackson also faces a misdemeanor charge for holding a cell phone while driving.

Jackson's arrest warrant states that police took him into custody at 9:31 p.m. at West Broad Street and Hawthorne Avenue in Athens last Wednesday. He possessed a marijuana grinder in the 2017 Tesla he was driving at the time.

Authorities booked Jackson into Clarke County Jail at 11:50 p.m. and released him hours later at 4:17 a.m. the next morning on $5,030 bonds.

"We are aware of the report and will provide no further comment at this time," Georgia athletics said to the Banner-Herald.

Jackson played in all 14 of Georgia's games last season, making an impact on special teams and in a reserve role as a true freshman. The expectation is that the San Diego, Calif. native will compete for more playing time on offense in 2025.

Georgia added Jackson, a three-star recruit, to its signing class late in the 2023 cycle after he pursued basketball with the Overtime Elite program. He is a raw football prospect with only limited experience on the gridiron.