A pair of top-10 teams clash when Lane Kiffin and the the fifth-ranked Ole Miss Rebels take on Kirby Smart and the ninth-ranked Georgia Bulldogs in a key SEC matchup on Saturday. Ole Miss is coming off a 24-21 win over Washington State last weekend, while Georgia downed Auburn 20-10. The Rebels (6-0, 3-0 SEC), who are looking to win the SEC title outright for the first time since 1963, are 1-0 on the road this year. The Bulldogs (5-1, 3-1 SEC), who last won the SEC title outright in 2022, when they also were national champions, are 3-1 on their home field.

Kickoff from Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., is at 3:30 p.m. ET. Georgia leads the all-time series 33-14-1, including 19-4-1 in Athens. The Bulldogs are 7-point favorites in the latest Ole Miss vs. Georgia odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 56.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Ole Miss vs. Georgia picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Ole Miss vs. Georgia spread Georgia -7 at DraftKings Sportsbook Ole Miss vs. Georgia over/under 56.5 points Ole Miss vs. Georgia money line Georgia -273, Ole Miss +221

Why Georgia can cover

The Bulldogs' offense is powered by junior quarterback Gunner Stockton. For the season, he has completed 115 of 169 pass attempts (68%) for 1,264 yards and six touchdowns with one interception. He has also rushed 48 times for 220 yards (4.6 average) and six touchdowns. In a 44-41 overtime win over Tennessee, he connected on 23 of 31 passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing 13 times for 38 yards and one score.

Junior wide receiver Zachariah Branch is among Stockton's top targets in the passing game. In six games, he has caught 27 passes for 291 yards (10.8 average) and two touchdowns. In a 45-7 win over Marshall in the season opener on Aug. 30, he caught three passes for 95 yards and one touchdown. He also had nine receptions for 57 yards last week. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Ole Miss can cover

Senior quarterback Trinidad Chambliss leads the Rebels' offense. Since taking over for an injured Austin Simmons, Ole Miss hasn't missed a beat. Chambliss has completed 85 of 130 passes for 1,286 yards and seven touchdowns with one interception and a 164.7 rating. He also is second on the team in rushing, carrying 61 times for 281 yards (4.6 average) and three touchdowns. In the win over Washington State, he completed 20 of 29 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for another score. Simmons is not on the injury report, and should be available if needed in this one.

Sophomore running back Kewan Lacy is the main weapon in the ground attack. In six games so far, he has carried 126 times for 587 yards (4.7 average) and eight touchdowns. He also has 13 receptions for 87 yards. He has surpassed 100 yards rushing in three games, including last week when he carried 24 times for 142 yards against Washington State. He rushed 28 times for 138 yards and a score in a 30-23 win at Kentucky on Sept. 6. See which team to back at SportsLine.

