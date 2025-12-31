Two of the SEC's top teams clash when the sixth-ranked Ole Miss Rebels battle the third-ranked Georgia Bulldogs in a College Football Playoff quarterfinal matchup at the Sugar Bowl on Thursday. Ole Miss is coming off a 41-10 win over Tulane on Dec. 20 in a CFP first-round matchup, while Georgia downed Alabama 28-7 in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 6. The Rebels (12-1), who tied for the SEC regular-season title at 7-1, are 2-1 against ranked opponents this season. The Bulldogs (12-1), who also were tied for first at 7-1, were 5-1 against ranked foes.

Kickoff from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans is at 8 p.m. ET. Georgia leads the all-time series 34-14-1, including a 43-35 win on Oct. 18. The Bulldogs are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Ole Miss vs. Georgia odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 55.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Georgia vs. Ole Miss picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Why Georgia can cover

Junior quarterback Gunner Stockton is a dual threat and powers the Bulldogs' offense. In 13 games, he has completed 70.7% of his passes for 2,691 yards and 23 touchdowns with five interceptions. He has also rushed 116 times for 442 yards (3.8 average) and eight touchdowns. In the win over Alabama in the SEC title game, he completed 20 of 26 passes for 156 yards and three scores. He also rushed 13 times for 39 yards.

Leading the Georgia rushing attack is sophomore Nate Frazier. In 13 games, he has carried 158 times for 861 yards (5.4 average) and six touchdowns. He also has 13 receptions for 74 yards and one score. In a 16-9 win over Georgia Tech on Nov. 28, he carried 16 times for 108 yards.

Why Ole Miss can cover

Senior quarterback Trinidad Chambliss is also a dual threat. In 13 games, he has completed 66.7% of his passes for 3,298 yards and 19 touchdowns with three interceptions. He also has carried 124 times for 506 yards and eight touchdowns. In the win over Tulane, Chambliss completed 23 of 29 passes for 282 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed six times for 36 yards and two touchdowns.

Sophomore running back Kewan Lacy has been a beast in the rushing game. In 13 games, he has carried 273 times for 1,366 yards (5.0 average) and 21 touchdowns. He also has 26 receptions for 161 yards (6.2 average). In a 34-24 win over Florida on Nov. 15, he carried 31 times for 224 yards (7.2 average) and three touchdowns.

