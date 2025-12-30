No. 3 Georgia will be out for Sugar Bowl redemption on Thursday, when it takes on No. 6 Ole Miss inside the Superdome in New Orleans. It was at this stage and in this game last year that the Bulldogs were eliminated at the hands of Notre Dame.

Back then, UGA was relying on unproven quarterback Gunner Stockton, who was making his first career start in a high-stakes showdown against one of the nation's best defenses. This time around, Stockton is a seasoned veteran who emerged as one of the nation's top QBs while guiding the Bulldogs to an SEC championship.

On the other side, Ole Miss will also be seeking some redemption after the Rebels lost 43-35 at Georgia on Oct. 18. Head coach Lane Kiffin has since departed for LSU, leaving Ole Miss in the care of new coach Pete Golding for the program's first-ever CFP appearance.

Despite the strangely timed coaching transition, the Rebels looked strong in a 41-10 first-round beatdown of Tulane. With star quarterback Trinidad Chambliss spearheading a dynamic offense, Ole Miss remains a force to be reckoned with.

Georgia is entering off a bye, but the Bulldogs were dominant in a 28-7 SEC title game win over Alabama. The UGA defense has gone four straight games without allowing more than 10 points.

Georgia vs. Ole Miss: Need to know for Sugar Bowl

Kewan Lacy's status: The top injury-related storyline entering the Sugar Bowl appears to be the health of Ole Miss star running back Kewan Lacy. The Missouri transfer exited the Rebels' first-round win over Tulane in the third quarter with an apparent shoulder injury. Though he returned, he appeared to be less than 100%, which has cast his status for the quarterfinals into doubt. Lacy is second nationally among all players with 21 rushing touchdowns. Though he tallied just 31 yards rushing on 12 carries in the Rebels' October loss at Georgia, he did score two touchdowns against the Bulldogs.

The last meeting: Georgia scored on every offensive possession against Ole Miss in its 43-35 win over the Rebels on Oct. 18 until it was time to take a knee. It was an unbelievable performance from the UGA offense and quarterback Gunner Stockton. But that doesn't mean the victory came easy for the Bulldogs. Ole Miss proved unstoppable for three quarters and took a 35-26 lead into the fourth inside Sanford Stadium. Finally, when the game was on the line, Georgia's defense stepped up and came up with critical stops to hand Ole Miss its only loss of the season.

New coaching rivalry: Add another chapter to college football's long-running saga of former Nick Saban assistants coaching against each other. Georgia coach Kirby Smart and new Ole Miss coach Pete Golding each share the distinction of being former Alabama defensive coordinators who are now running their own SEC programs. Smart is the most-accomplished branch of the Saban tree, whereas Golding is just one game into his head coaching career and has a lot to prove. While they didn't overlap at Alabama, they learned under the same teacher, and both helped the Crimson Tide win national titles.

Where to watch Georgia vs. Ole Miss live

Date: Thursday, Jan. 1 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: ESPN | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Georgia vs. Ole Miss prediction, picks

Since giving up 35 points against Ole Miss in a 43-35 home victory over the Rebels on Oct. 18, Georgia has grown into one of college football's premier defensive outfits. The Bulldogs' last four opponents have averaged a paltry 7.25 points per game as coordinator Glenn Schumann's unit has developed the teeth needed to make UGA a legitimate national championship contender. It's hard to imagine Ole Miss playing as perfectly offensively as it did through the first three quarters of the first meeting. Look for Georgia's defense to come up with enough key stops to help Georgia pull away and reach the semifinals. Pick: Georgia -6.5

