College football is a part of the fabric of sports in the State of Georgia and Saturday is on track to be one of the best days of the year in Georgia sports betting. The action begins at noon ET when No. 12 Georgia Tech visits Duke for an ACC matchup and also includes No. 9 Georgia hosting No. 5 Ole Miss at 3:30 p.m. ET in the SEC then an in-state rivalry matchup as Georgia Southern hosts Georgia State at 7 p.m. ET for Sun Belt action. The latest Week 8 college football odds from DraftKings list the Yellow Jackets as 3-point underdogs against the Blue Devils while the Bulldogs are 6.5-point favorites over the Rebels and the Eagles are 7-point favorites over the Panthers. The SportsLine Projection Model is offering up picks from all three of those games that you can combine into a Georgia college football parlay that pays +745 on Saturday.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 38-25 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Three Georgia betting picks for Week 8 of college football (odds subject to change):

Combining the model's three picks into a Georgia parlay at DraftKings Sportsbook would result in a payout of +745 (risk $100 to win $745).

Georgia Tech money line vs. Duke (+130, DraftKings)

After two 7-6 seasons to start his career in Atlanta, Brent Key has guided Georgia Tech to a 6-0 start and the Yellow Jackets checked in at No. 12 in the most recent AP Top 25. Now they'll take on Duke (4-2) on the road and Georgia Tech has won four in a row over the Blue Devils. The Yellow Jackets even won as outright underdogs twice during that span and ran for 245 yards in a win over Duke last season. The model has Georgia Tech winning in 46% of simulations while these odds imply a 43.5% chance of winning.

Ole Miss +6.5 vs. Georgia (-108, DraftKings)



Ole Miss and Texas A&M are the last two unbeatens remaining in the SEC and Lane Kiffin's squad will be looking for another statement win after beating LSU at home earlier in the season. The Rebels are averaging 515.3 yards of offense per game this season and the Georgia pass defense has struggled against elite offenses this season. Tennessee and Alabama combined to throw for 651 yards and six touchdowns against the Bulldogs in back-to-back weeks. The model has Ole Miss covering the spread in 62% of simulations.

Georgia Southern -7 vs. Georgia State (-110, DraftKings)

Separated by roughly 200 miles, these two state institutions began playing annually as members of the Sun Belt in 2014 and Georgia State holds a 6-5 edge in the all-time series. However, Georgia Southern has won and covered the spread in each of the last two seasons and Clay Helton's program is further along in his fourth season than Dell McGee in his second. Georgia State's only win this season came against Murray State while Georgia Southern also has a win over an FCS squad (Maine) but did beat Jacksonville State. The model has the Eagles covering in 53% of simulations.