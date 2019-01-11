Georgia promotes James Coley to offensive coordinator after Jim Chaney's departure

Georgia announced Friday that it has promoted quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator James Coley to its primary offensive coordinator. He replaces Jim Chaney, who took the same role with Tennessee.

Coley was the wide receivers coach for the Bulldogs in coach Kirby Smart's first two seasons with the program from 2016-17, and was moved to quarterbacks coach in 2018. Under his leadership, sophomore quarterback Jake Fromm threw for 2,749 yards, and finished second in the SEC with 30 touchdowns and a 171.22 passer rating.

"James has been an critical part of our staff since we came to Georgia," Smart said. "He's done an incredible job in all aspects of his responsibilities including coaching wide receivers for two years, serving as co-offensive coordinator this past season coaching the quarterbacks, and recruiting. James has extensive coordinator experience during his entire coaching career and will transition easily into his new role."

It will be Coley's third stint as an offensive coordinator for a Power Five program.

He led a Miami offense from 2013-15, and put up some stellar stats. The Hurricanes finished second in the ACC in yards per play at 6.75 in 2013 and 6.68 in 2014, and fourth in scoring with 33.8 points per game in 2013. Hurricanes quarterbacks (Stephen Morris in 2013, Brad Kayaa in 2014-15) finished in the top three in the conference in passing yards per game in all three of Coley's seasons in Coral Gables.

Prior to his time at Miami, Coley was Florida State's offensive coordinator from 2010-12, the tight ends coach of the Seminoles from 2008-09 and the offensive coordinator at FIU in 2007.

He is currently ranked as the No. 10 recruiter in the country according to 247Sports, was ranked No. 20 during the 2018 recruiting cycle.