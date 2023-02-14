Former Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo will once again take over the Bulldogs offense after one year as an analyst, according to 247Sports. Bobo was promoted after Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken left to take the Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator job after winning consecutive national titles at UGA during a standout three-year stint.

Bobo is a familiar face in Athens after running the offense under former coach Mark Richt from 2007-14. The former Georgia quarterback was head coach at Colorado State from 2015-19 and also ran offenses at South Carolina and Auburn.

"I am excited to name Mike Bobo our next Offensive Coordinator," head coach Kirby Smart said in a statement. "Mike has a decade of experience as a successful SEC play-caller and over 20 years spent at UGA, both as a player and coach. Mike was an excellent addition to our staff last year as an analyst, and we are looking forward to his expanded leadership on the offensive side of the ball."

Monken completely transformed the offense during his run at Georgia after joining the program in 2020. The Bulldogs went 37-3 during his tenure and emerged as the standard in college football. Under Monken's watch, former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett IV developed into a Heisman Trophy finalist after leading one of the top five scoring offenses in the sport.

Perhaps his most impressive coaching performance came in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Game against TCU. The Bulldogs steamrolled to 589 yards in a 65-7 victory behind six touchdowns from the senior Bennett.

Monken, a former head coach at Southern Miss, returns for his third stint in the NFL and second as an offensive coordinator. He previously ran the offense in Tampa Bay from 2016-18 and in Cleveland in 2019.

The Bulldogs won 10 games five times during Monken's tenure as offensive coordinator.

"You talk about those roles that a Buster Faulkner plays, or a Mike Bobo plays, or those guys play, you talk about invaluable. And you end up having to check your ego. Because they both have done it," Monken said on Dec. 29. "Mike Bobo has drawn cards for us. He's drawn cards like a 22-year-old guy right out of [college]. Who does that? Who says I'm going to embrace this role of doing red zone? I can't take everything the guys say as a suggestion, and yet the lack of ego, and just wanting to do things has been unbelievable."