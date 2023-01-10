Georgia football captured its second consecutive national championship on Monday behind a monster performance from senior quarterback Stetson Bennett IV. Bennett posted six touchdowns in the 65-7 College Football Playoff National Championship win over TCU to finish his career 29-3 as a starting quarterback with back-to-back titles, leaving the field at the beginning of the fourth quarter to a standing ovation.

After a winding career that began as a Class of 2017 recruit from Blackshear, Georgia, Bennett is finally out of eligibility, however. After three years as a starter, the Bulldogs will be looking for a new face to lead the offense in 2023. Georgia has three scholarship quarterbacks projected to return next season, and will likely hold an open quarterback competition in spring camp to replace Bennett. As it stands right now, though, Carson Beck ranks as the favorite to take over the starting job.

Beck will be a redshirt junior in 2023 and sat behind Bennett each of the past three seasons. Heading into the national championship game, Beck had thrown 55 passes in his career, completing 62% for 455 yards and six touchdowns. He starred against Vanderbilt, throwing for 98 yards and two touchdowns in a 55-0 victory. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, Beck provides a much more traditional pocket passing profile to the dynamic Bennett.

"Classic pro-style quarterback build with fairly filled out frame," former 247Sports recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. wrote of Beck as a recruit. "Solid mechanics and above-average arm strength with better accuracy. Anticipatory thrower with ability to change speed, play off-platform and manipulate arm angles. Elite processing relative to starting experience."

While Beck is the favorite to step into the starting role, the Bulldogs have plenty of firepower ready for the challenge. Former five-star recruit Brock Vandagriff ranked behind only Quinn Ewers, Caleb Williams and Sam Huard in the Class of 2021. He provides more of a mobile ability, and was compared to Jarrett Stidham in the recruiting process. Freshman Gunner Stockton is a long shot to compete for the starting job after just one season on campus but also possesses plenty of raw talent.

Georgia has taken massive steps offensively under third-year offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Any quarterback that starts in 2023 will have an embarrassment of riches with which to work, including potential first-round pick Brock Bowers at tight end and star receiver Ladd McConkey. Whatever the case, 2023 marks a new era with Bennett finally off to the next level.

Georgia National Championship gear now available

The Bulldogs have won back-to-back national championships with a dominating victory. Celebrate the historic win with Georgia national championship t-shirts, hats, hoodiesand more. Shop here and show your true colors.



We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.