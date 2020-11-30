Georgia will apparently be moving forward without quarterback D'Wan Mathis as the redshirt freshman has entered the transfer portal, 247Sports confirmed on Monday. Mathis, who started the Bulldogs' 2020 season-opener against Arkansas, did not travel with the team to South Carolina over the weekend, according to multiple reports.

Mathis made his first start against the Razorbacks after Wake Forest transfer Jamie Newman opted out of the season and with JT Daniels still not fully recovered from his knee injury. He went 8-of-17 passing for 55 yards and a pick, and was eventually replaced by Stetson Bennett IV. Bennett would go on to start the next five games for Georgia before Daniels, cleared and fully available, took over against Mississippi State earlier in November. Mathis has played in four games and saw some more significant playing time against Florida, but had 34 yards passing and two picks.

Georgia has not officially commented on Mathis' status. A four-star member of Georgia's 2019 recruiting class, Mathis joined the Bulldogs from Oak Park High School in Michigan. He was the No. 9 overall player in the state that year and the No. 11 quarterback prospect for the class.

The Bulldogs wrap up their regular season on Dec. 5 against Vanderbilt.