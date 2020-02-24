Georgia set to hire longtime Alabama strength coach Scott Cochran for on-field role, per report

One of the most famous strength and conditioning coaches in the country appears to be on the move, and onto the field. Matt Zenitz of AL.com reported Monday that the Scott Cochran, who has been in charge of Alabama's strength and conditioning program since coach Nick Saban took over the Crimson Tide program in 2007, is joining Kirby Smart's staff at Georgia as the Bulldogs' new special teams coach. Cecil Hurt of Tuscaloosa News was first to report Cochran making the move to Smart's staff at Georgia in an on-field capacity.

Cochran has become one of the most recognizable strength and conditioning coaches in the country, as mentioned above, due to his booming voice, high energy and relentless use of the word "yeah." The 40-year-old makes a whopping $595,000 per year -- one of the highest marks in the country among support staff members.

Smart, a former defensive coordinator on Saban's staff at Alabama, pursued Cochran when he first got the job in Athens prior to the 2016 season. That move, though, would have been in a similar role to his job at Alabama. Four years later, Smart evidently has enough faith in Cochran as a special teams coordinator that he will give him his first shot at an on-field role.

Former Alabama running back and current member of the Las Vegas Raiders Josh Jacobs commented on how important Cochran was to the Alabama program.

Coach Coch is the glue and major key to Bama’s success. Replacing him will be interesting but I’m happy for him and he gets to coach on field 👀🔥 — Josh Jacobs (@iAM_JoshJacobs) February 24, 2020

Cochran isn't just a staple of Saban's staff at Alabama. He was an assistant strength and conditioning coach on his LSU staff in 2003 and 2004. The New Orleans-native graduated from LSU in 2001.

Saban and Smart have a budding rivalry after the Crimson Tide stunned the Bulldogs in overtime to claim the 2017 national title, and came back from down two touchdowns in the second half to win the 2018 SEC Championship Game. If that wasn't enough to crank the rivalry up, Smart poaching one of the most important staff members on Saban's staff will certainly do the trick.

Alabama will host Georgia on Sept. 19 in the SEC opener for both teams.