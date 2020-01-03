Georgia signs top-ranked athlete and No. 10 overall player in the Class of 2020 in Darnell Washington

The early signing period came and went in December, and the Georgia Bulldogs kept a big secret quiet through the new year. Darnell Washington, the top-ranked athlete and 10th-ranked prospect in the Class of 2020, signed with the Bulldogs on Dec. 18, but kept his decision secret until the Under Armour All-American Game on Thursday night where he made it official.

At 6-foot-7.5, and 261 pounds, Washington is an imposing force who played tight end for Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas. He ran a 4.75 40-yard dash at The Opening in July 2019, has an 11.34 second 100-yard dash and a 29.9-inch vertical.

"Tall frame with broad build," wrote Blair Angulo, mountain region recruiting analyst for 247Sports. "Carries 240 pounds well, but looks maxed-out physically. Long strides as a runner and good speed for his size. Strong pass-catcher who is a matchup nightmare in the red zone. Uses his body well to shield defenders. Big target who can run past most linebackers. Decent hands and can high-point the football. Could use refinement in route running and fluidity. Must also make strides as a run blocker. Potential to make an immediate impact at Power Five level as true freshman. Upside as second-round NFL Draft selection."

The announcement that Washington has signed with Georgia jumps the Bulldogs over Ohio State for the No. 3 spot in the Class of 2020 team recruiting rankings. He is the second five-star prospect that has signed with the Bulldogs and eighth player ranked in the top 100 of the 247Sports Composite rankings. He chose the Bulldogs over Alabama, Tennessee, Miami and Florida.