Coming off an inexplicable loss to Arkansas last weekend, No. 21 South Carolina is licking its wounds ahead of a matchup against No. 1 Georgia. The Bulldogs, meanwhile, have been shredding any opponent unlucky enough to cross their path.

With LaNorris Sellers out of the lineup due to injury, South Carolina was a listless bunch in Fayetteville. Now, Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks are picking up the pieces after watching their College Football Playoff chances disintegrate against the Razorbacks. Will the opportunity to upset the No. 1 team for the second time in program history be enough to pull South Carolina off the mat on Saturday? If the Gamecocks can rebound and put forth a strong effort, they've been relatively dangerous at home.

This will be Georgia's fourth consecutive game against a ranked opponent, and it hasn't broken in any of the first three. The Bulldogs have a combined point differential of plus-81 since their open date. The defense is wreaking havoc and forcing turnovers, and the offense is among the best in the Kirby Smart era. Gunner Stockton has been a highly efficient distributor at quarterback, and Georgia is using a few different players to gash teams on the ground.

Here's everything you need to know as Georgia takes its No. 1 ranking into Columbia on Saturday night.

Georgia vs. South Carolina: Need to know

Georgia's path of destruction: The Bulldogs are now just the third team in the last decade to defeat three consecutive top-25 opponents by at least 17 points. The other two teams? Georgia (2021) and Georgia (2018). This year, Georgia has abandoned its boa constrictor approach and has adopted a viper mentality -- strike quickly and finish your opponent before it knows what happened. For the season, Georgia is plus-115 in the first quarter and plus-76 in the first half over the last three games.

Uncertainty at QB for South Carolina: Although he missed the entire game due to an ankle injury, Sellers wasn't listed on the final availability report against Arkansas. That suggests he could have taken the field in an emergency situation, so will he be in the lineup against Georgia? He needs to be if the Gamecocks want any shot of pulling off the upset. Cutter Woods struggled mightily against one of the worst teams in the SEC, turning the ball over three times without finding the end zone. It wouldn't get any easier for him against Georgia.

Stockton's Heisman Trophy case: At this point, Stockton is a major long shot to win the Heisman Trophy, but can get to New York. In a down year for quarterback play, he'll have a shot to become a finalist. The Bulldogs finish the season with this game against South Carolina before facing Georgia Tech in the season finale, and that will be a chance for Stockton to pad some already strong stats. He leads the SEC in completion percentage (71.4 percent), passing touchdowns (21), yards per attempt (9.6) and yards per completion (13.4).

Where to watch Georgia vs. South Carolina live

Date: Saturday, Nov. 21 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Williams-Brice Stadium -- Columbia, South Carolina

TV: ABC | Live stream: Fubo (try free)

Georgia vs. South Carolina prediction, picks

Let's not overthink this one. Georgia is laying fewer than 17 points against a team that just suffered a demoralizing loss to Arkansas. If the Gamecocks can actually keep it closer than the three ranked teams that have come before them, especially with questions at quarterback, I'll pay to see. Georgia's steady march to Atlanta and the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff continues with another convincing win. Pick: Georgia -16.5



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer UGA -16.5 Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia SU Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia

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