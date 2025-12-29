A rematch of Sun Belt Conference East Division foes pits the Georgia Southern Eagles against the Appalachian State Mountaineers in the 2025 Birmingham Bowl on Monday. Georgia Southern closed out the regular season with a 24-19 win at Marshall on Nov. 29, while Appalachian State was beaten 30-29 by Arkansas State that same day. The Eagles (6-6), who finished fourth in the division at 4-4, have won three of their last four games. The Mountaineers (5-7), who were sixth in the division at 2-6, have lost five of their last six. They made the postseason at 5-7 due to a lack of .500 teams that accepted bids. Georgia Southern star running back OJ Arnold is questionable with an injury, while App. State's quarterback plans are unclear with both AJ Swann and JJ Kohl heading to the portal.

Kickoff from Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., is at 2 p.m. ET. Georgia Southern won 25-23 when these teams met on Nov. 6 of this season. The Eagles are 8.5-point favorites in the latest Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 59.5. Before making any Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and it is 31-19 on its top-rated college football money-line picks since the beginning of the 2024 season.

Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State spread Georgia Southern -8.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State over/under 59.5 points Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State money line Georgia Southern -316, Appalachian State +253 Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State picks See picks at SportsLine Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State streaming Fubo (Try for free)

After 10,000 simulations, SportsLine's model is going Over (59.5) on the total. The Over has hit in five of Georgia Southern's last 10 games, while the Over has hit in two of the last three Appalachian State games.

The model has Georgia Southern quarterback J.C. French IV throwing for more than 280 yards and three touchdowns, while Appalachian State running back Rashod Dubinion rushes for more than 85 yards and one touchdown. The teams are projected to combine for 68 points as the Over clears in well over 60% of simulations.

