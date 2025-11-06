The Georgia Southern Eagles take on the Appalachian State Mountaineers in Sun Belt Conference action on Thursday night. Georgia Southern is coming off a 34-24 loss at Arkansas State on Oct. 25, while Appalachian State dropped a 24-21 decision at Old Dominion that same day. The Eagles (3-5, 1-3 SUN), who have lost three of four, are 0-4 on the road this season. The Mountaineers (4-4, 1-3 SUN), who have dropped two in a row, are 2-1 on their home field in 2025.

Kickoff from Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C., is at 7:30 p.m. ET. App. State leads the all-time series 22-17-1, but Georgia Southern won last year's matchup 29-20. The Mountaineers are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 61.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern:

Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State spread Appalachian State -5.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State over/under 61.5 points Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State money line Appalachian State -207, Georgia Southern +172 Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State picks See picks at SportsLine Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Appalachian State can cover

Sophomore J.J. Kohl has taken over as the Mountaineers' starting quarterback. In three starts and five appearances, he has completed 82 of 142 passes (57.7%) for 979 yards and eight touchdowns with two interceptions. He has also rushed for one score. In a 41-20 win over Georgia State, the Iowa State transfer completed 21 of 32 passes for 309 yards and four touchdowns.

Powering the ground attack is senior running back Rashod Dubinion. In eight games, he has carried 138 times for 756 yards (5.5 average) and four touchdowns. He also caught 16 passes for 103 yards (6.4 average), including a long of 25. In a 47-14 loss at Boise State, he carried 17 times for 113 yards, including a long of 39.

Why Georgia Southern can cover

Junior quarterback J.C. French IV guides the Eagles. In eight games, he has completed 144 of 234 passes (61.5%) for 1,677 yards and 14 touchdowns with six interceptions. He has also rushed 82 times for 202 yards and five touchdowns. In a 41-24 win over Georgia State, he completed 17 of 25 passes for 210 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing 12 times for 85 yards and a score.

Among his top targets is senior wide receiver Camden Brown. In eight games, he has 40 receptions for 642 yards and nine touchdowns. In a 38-35 loss to Southern Mississippi, he caught 12 passes for 158 yards and one touchdown. He had three catches for 48 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Georgia State.

How to make Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total, projecting 71 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time?