Georgia Southern freshman offensive lineman Jordan Wiggins dies at age 18
The cause and circumstances surrounding Wiggins' death were not announced
Georgia Southern freshman offensive lineman Jordan Wiggins has died, the program announced on Monday night. Wiggins was 18 years old.
"Our thoughts are with the student's family, friends and classmates," the university's athletic department said in a statement. "We will provide further information when it becomes available."
The cause and circumstances of the freshman's death were not announced.
Wiggins arrived at Georgia Southern from Godby High School in Tallahassee, Florida, ranked as the No. 251 offensive tackle in the Class of 2019, according to the 247Sports Composite. He committed to the Eagles in June 2018, explaining that the program "welcomed me into their family before I even committed," according to 247Sports.
Coach Chad Lunsford had his regularly scheduled media availability early Monday following his team's triple-overtime defeat of Coastal Carolina. At this time, neither he nor the program have commented further on Wiggins' death.
