The No. 25 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the Georgia Southern Eagles will face off in a Sun Belt clash at noon ET on Saturday at Brooks Stadium. The Chanticleers are 4-0 overall and 2-0 at home, while Georgia Southern is 32-1 overall and 1-1 on the road. The squads only recently became rivals in the Sun Belt when Coastal Carolina joined the league in 2017, but they had played three times before that. Georgia Southern now holds a 5-1 edge in the all-time series.

However, Coastal Carolina has covered in two of three since the two have been conference rivals. This time around, the Chanticleers are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia Southern odds from William Hill. The over-under for total points is set at 51.5.

Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia Southern spread: Coastal Carolina -5.5

Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia Southern over-under: 51.5 points

Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia Southern money line: Coastal Carolina -220, Georgia Southern +190

What you need to know about Coastal Carolina

It was all tied up 13-13 at the half for Coastal Carolina and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns last Wednesday, but Coastal Carolina stepped up in the second half for a 30-27 victory. Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall was slinging it as he passed for two TDs and 202 yards on 24 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 45 yards.

McCall has been one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the nation so far in 2020. He's completed 67.8 percent of his passes and is averaging 10.8 yards per attempt this year with 11 touchdowns and just one interception. Jaivon Heiligh is his favorite target and he has 20 catches for 327 yards and four touchdowns.

What you need to know about Georgia Southern

Meanwhile, Georgia Southern kept a clean sheet against the Massachusetts Minutemen on Saturday and took the contest 41-0. Georgia Southern quarterback Shai Werts had a nice game as he passed for three TDs and 128 yards on 16 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 76 yards. Werts is a fourth-year starter now for the program and he has accounted for 56 total touchdowns.

A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on in this matchup: The Chanticleers come into the game boasting the sixth most overall offensive touchdowns in the nation at 18. The Eagles have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank sixth in the nation when it comes to rushing yards per game, with 272 on average.

How to make Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia Southern picks

