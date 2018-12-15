Georgia Southern vs. Eastern Michigan odds, line: 2018 Camellia Bowl picks from model on 45-25 roll

The 2018 Raycom Media Camellia Bowl will feature two programs that feel like they're going in the right direction when Georgia Southern takes on Eastern Michigan in Montgomery on Dec. 15. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET and those in attendance at the Cramton Bowl should see an interesting clash of styles, with Georgia Southern running an option attack and Eastern Michigan taking a more traditional approach. At 9-3, Georgia Southern is a three-point favorite with the total at 45.5 in the latest Georgia Southern vs. Eastern Michigan odds. However, you can expect 7-5 Eastern Michigan to come hard considering it's been 31 years since it has won a bowl game. So before making your 2018 Camellia Bowl picks, be sure to check out the Georgia Southern vs. Eastern Michigan picks and predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated point-spread picks.

The model made some huge calls during Championship Week, including nailing Ohio State (-16.5) against Northwestern and Oklahoma (-9.5) against Texas. And when it comes to all top-rated picks, the model has been red-hot, entering the 2018 college football bowl season on a blistering 45-25 run. This same model has also nailed almost 70 percent of bowl picks straight-up over the past three years. Anybody who has followed it is way, way up.

Now, the model has evaluated the latest 2018 Camellia Bowl odds and has simulated every possible play for Eastern Michigan vs. Georgia Southern. We can tell you it is leaning toward the over, but it also says one side of the spread cashes nearly 60 percent of the time. You can only see that one at SportsLine.

The model knows that as both teams set their sights on the 2018 Camellia Bowl, one big advantage for Georgia Southern will be the play of quarterback Shai Werts.

Georgia Southern employs an option attack and doesn't throw the football often, but when it does, Werts has been exceptional. He's completing nearly 60 percent of his passes and averaging nearly 9 yards per attempt with 10 touchdowns and no interceptions.

That big-play ability in the passing game helps keep opposing defenses honest and is key to Georgia Southern rushing for over 260 yards per game. Werts contributes often on the ground as well, rushing for 822 yards and 13 touchdowns this season.

However, don't expect an Eastern Michigan squad that beat Purdue earlier in the year to make things easy.

One thing that Eastern Michigan will look to continue building on at the 2018 Camellia Bowl is their recent success running the football. Eastern Michigan had been averaging just 3.4 yards per carry heading into their final two games of the season, but they committed themselves to running the ball effectively and ran for 498 yards in those two games and averaged 5.3 yards per carry.

Ian Eriksen was the key to that revitalization of the run game, as he ran for 214 yards and four touchdowns in those two wins over Akron and Kent State. If he can have another big game against Georgia Southern, that would help Eastern Michigan a lot as they look to pull off the slight upset.

So, which side of the Georgia Southern vs. Eastern Michigan spread hits in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see the computer's strong 2018 Camellia Bowl picks, all from the model that has returned over $4,000 in profit for $100 bettors, and find out.