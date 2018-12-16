Georgia Southern vs. Eastern Michigan score: Walk-off field goal gives Eagles' first 10-win season in FBS

The Eagles have gone from 2-10 to 10-3 in just one season after winning the Camellia Bowl

From 2-10 to 10-3, few programs have experienced a better one-year turnaround than Georgia Southern. A 40-yard walk-off field goal from kicker Tyler Bass gave the Eagles a 23-21 win in the Camellia Bowl over Eastern Michigan as time expired. The victory gives Georgia Southern its first 10-win season since making the transition to the FBS in 2014. 

As one would expect with a game involving Eastern Michigan -- the team that played in six straight games this season decided by a touchdown or less -- the Camellia Bowl was a tight one with neither team ever leading by more than 10 points. There were two lead changes in the final four minutes with Eastern Michigan taking a 21-20 lead with 3:33 remaining thanks to a five-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Mike Glass on a fourth-and-4. However, Georgia Southern marched right back down the field, and on a fourth-and-10, Eagles quarterback Shai Werts rushed 29 yards to put his team in field goal position. Three plays later, Bass gave his team the win. 

It's a remarkable turnaround for Georgia Southern, a proud program that experienced a major downturn under former coach Tyson Summers. However, in his first full season, coach Chad Lunsford has reinvigorated the team and made them a Sun Belt conference player. 

The loss is a bitter end for Eastern Michigan, which enjoyed its second winning season in three years. Glass in particular had a good game with 204 yards passing and three touchdowns. 

CBS Sports Writer

Ben Kercheval joined CBS Sports in 2016 and has been covering college football since 2010. Before CBS, Ben worked at Bleacher Report, UPROXX Sports and NBC Sports. As a long-suffering North Texas graduate,... Full Bio

