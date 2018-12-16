Georgia Southern vs. Eastern Michigan score: Walk-off field goal gives Eagles' first 10-win season in FBS
The Eagles have gone from 2-10 to 10-3 in just one season after winning the Camellia Bowl
From 2-10 to 10-3, few programs have experienced a better one-year turnaround than Georgia Southern. A 40-yard walk-off field goal from kicker Tyler Bass gave the Eagles a 23-21 win in the Camellia Bowl over Eastern Michigan as time expired. The victory gives Georgia Southern its first 10-win season since making the transition to the FBS in 2014.
As one would expect with a game involving Eastern Michigan -- the team that played in six straight games this season decided by a touchdown or less -- the Camellia Bowl was a tight one with neither team ever leading by more than 10 points. There were two lead changes in the final four minutes with Eastern Michigan taking a 21-20 lead with 3:33 remaining thanks to a five-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Mike Glass on a fourth-and-4. However, Georgia Southern marched right back down the field, and on a fourth-and-10, Eagles quarterback Shai Werts rushed 29 yards to put his team in field goal position. Three plays later, Bass gave his team the win.
It's a remarkable turnaround for Georgia Southern, a proud program that experienced a major downturn under former coach Tyson Summers. However, in his first full season, coach Chad Lunsford has reinvigorated the team and made them a Sun Belt conference player.
The loss is a bitter end for Eastern Michigan, which enjoyed its second winning season in three years. Glass in particular had a good game with 204 yards passing and three touchdowns.
