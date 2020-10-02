A Sun Belt battle is on tap Saturday between the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks and the Georgia Southern Eagles at 7 p.m. ET at JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium. Louisiana-Monroe is 0-3 overall and 0-2 at home, while Georgia Southern is 1-1 overall and 0-1 on the road. The Eagles are 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games as a favorite.

The Warhawks, meanwhile, are 2-5 against the spread in their last seven games as a home underdog. The Eagles are favored by 20-points in the latest Louisiana-Monroe vs. Georgia Southern odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 49.5.

Georgia Southern vs. Louisiana-Monroe spread: Georgia Southern -20

Georgia Southern vs. Louisiana-Monroe over-under: 49.5 points

Georgia Southern vs. Louisiana-Monroe money line: Georgia Southern -1450, Louisiana-Monroe +850

GSU: The Eagles are 2-5 against the spread in their last seven road games.

ULM: The Warhawks are 3-8 against the spread in their last 11 conference games.

What you need to know about Georgia Southern

The Eagles are coming off a narrow 20-18 loss to No. 19 Louisiana last weekend. Louisiana's Nate Snyder hit a 53-yard field goal as time expired for the difference, negating a 28-yard touchdown pass from Shai Werts to Khaleb Hood and successful two-point conversion with 54 seconds remaining.

Werts, who threw for a career-high 255 yards and completed his final seven passes against Louisiana, has compiled 308 yards and two touchdown passes, and also leads the Eagles in rushing with 187 yards on 24 carries and another score.

What you need to know about Louisiana-Monroe

The Warhawks are winless so far in 2020, most recently dropping a 31-6 decision to UTEP last weekend. Quarterback Colby Suits has thrown for 709 yards and four touchdowns against two interceptions.

Louisiana-Monroe's offense has sputtered all season, averaging just 279 yards and 10 points per game. The Warhawks defense hasn't been any better, giving up 459.3 yards and 35.3 points per game.

