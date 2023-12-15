The 2023-24 college football bowl schedule kicks off on Saturday when the Georgia Southern Eagles and Ohio Bobcats collide in the 2023 Myrtle Beach Bowl at Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C. The Eagles (6-6) tied for fifth place in the East Division of the Sun Belt Conference. They will be making their sixth appearance in a bowl game. Meanwhile, the Bobcats (9-3) finished second in the East Division of the MAC. Ohio ended the season with three straight wins over Buffalo, Central Michigan and Akron. The Myrtle Beach Bowl 2023 will be the first of 42 bowl games, not including the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.



Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. ET. The Eagles are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Georgia Southern vs. Ohio odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 48.5.

Georgia Southern vs. Ohio spread: Eagles -3.5

Georgia Southern vs. Ohio over/under: 48.5 points

Georgia Southern vs. Ohio money line: Eagles -166, Bobcats +141

GASO: The Eagles lead the Sun Belt in passing offense (298.2 yards per game)

OHIO: The Bobcats rank fourth in the country in total defense (264.4 yards per game)

Why Georgia Southern can cover

The Eagles have one of the best passing attacks in the country. Led by quarterback Davis Brin, Georgia Southern leads the Sun Belt and ranks 14th in the nation in passing offense (298.2 yards per game). Ten different Georgia Southern players have caught a touchdown pass this year.

In addition, the Eagles have a playmaker on defense in Isaac Walker. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound defensive end is tied for the FBS lead in both forced fumbles (five) and fumble recoveries (four). He helped Georgia Southern rank second in the Sun Belt in turnovers gained (21).

Why Ohio can cover

The Bobcats are missing several key pieces on offense but they have one of the best defenses in the country. Ohio leads the MAC and ranks fourth in the nation in total defense (264.4 yards per game) and fifth in scoring defense (15.4 points per game). In their last game, the Bobcats limited Akron to 14 points and just 183 total yards in a 25-14 victory.

That defense is led by linebacker Bryce Houston. The 6-foot, 246-pound tackling machine ranks fourth in the MAC and 16th in the country in tackles (119). He also has 2.5 sacks, three interceptions and four quarterback hurries. For his efforts this season, he earned first team all-MAC honors.

