The Ohio Bobcats will look to close out their second straight 10-win season when they square off against the Georgia Southern Eagles in the 2023 Myrtle Beach Bowl on Saturday at Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C. Ohio (9-3) has won 10 games in a season just four times in program history. One of those seasons was last year when they went 10-4 and won the Arizona Bowl. Meanwhile, Georgia Southern (6-6) is trying to avoid going 6-7 for the second straight season. The Eagles have not had a winning season since they went 8-5 in 2020.

Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. ET. The Eagles are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Georgia Southern vs. Ohio odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 49.

Georgia Southern vs. Ohio spread: Eagles -2.5

Georgia Southern vs. Ohio over/under: 49 points

Georgia Southern vs. Ohio money line: Eagles -141, Bobcats +118

GASO: The Eagles lead the Sun Belt in passing offense (298.2 yards per game)

OHIO: The Bobcats rank fourth in the country in total defense (264.4 yards per game)

Why Georgia Southern can cover

The Eagles' defense has an all-around playmaker in Marques Watson-Trent. A 5-foot-11, 225-pound junior linebacker, Watson-Trent leads the team and ranks second in the conference in tackles (117), including 13.0 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks, to go along with two interceptions and a forced fumble. For his efforts this season he was named to the all-Sun Belt Conference first team.

In addition, quarterback Davis Brin is a prolific passer. A sixth-year player who transferred in from Tulsa prior to the season, Brin leads the country in completions per game (27.50) while also ranking 14th in passing yards per game. Dating to his time at Tulsa, Brin has thrown at least one touchdown pass in 28 of his past 32 games. See which team to pick here.

Why Ohio can cover

The Bobcats are missing several key pieces on offense but they have one of the best defenses in the country. Ohio leads the MAC and ranks fourth in the nation in total defense (264.4 yards per game) and fifth in scoring defense (15.4 points per game). In their last game, the Bobcats limited Akron to 14 points and just 183 total yards in a 25-14 victory.

That defense is led by linebacker Bryce Houston. The 6-foot, 246-pound tackling machine ranks fourth in the MAC and 16th in the country in tackles (119). He also has 2.5 sacks, three interceptions and four quarterback hurries. For his efforts this season, he earned first team all-MAC honors. See which team to pick here.

