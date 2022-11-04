Who's Playing

South Alabama @ Georgia Southern

Current Records: South Alabama 6-2; Georgia Southern 5-3

What to Know

The Georgia Southern Eagles have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Georgia Southern and the South Alabama Jaguars will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Eagles beat the Old Dominion Monarchs 28-23 last week. RB Gerald Green and RB Jalen White were among the main playmakers for Georgia Southern as the former punched in two rushing touchdowns and the latter rushed for one TD and 138 yards on 30 carries.

Meanwhile, you can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely South Alabama's strategy against the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Saturday. South Alabama took their matchup against Arkansas State by a conclusive 31-3 score. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Jaguars had established a 24-3 advantage. Their RB La'Damian Webb was on fire, rushing for three TDs and 162 yards on 28 carries. Webb's longest run was for 69 yards in the first quarter.

The Eagles are expected to lose this next one by 4. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Georgia Southern is now 5-3 while the Jaguars sit at 6-2. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Georgia Southern ranks 11th in the nation when it comes to yards per game, with 494.5 on average. But South Alabama enters the matchup with only 295.8 yards allowed per game on average, good for 15th best in the nation. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Allen E. Paulson Stadium -- Statesboro, Georgia

Allen E. Paulson Stadium -- Statesboro, Georgia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jaguars are a 4-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Georgia Southern have won six out of their last seven games against South Alabama.