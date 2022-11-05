Who's Playing

South Alabama @ Georgia Southern

Current Records: South Alabama 6-2; Georgia Southern 5-3

What to Know

The Georgia Southern Eagles have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Georgia Southern and the South Alabama Jaguars will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Eagles beat the Old Dominion Monarchs 28-23 two weeks ago. Georgia Southern's success was spearheaded by the efforts of RB Gerald Green, who punched in two rushing touchdowns, and RB Jalen White, who rushed for one TD and 138 yards on 30 carries.

A well-balanced attack led South Alabama over the Arkansas State Red Wolves every single quarter on their way to victory last week. South Alabama took their matchup against Arkansas State by a conclusive 31-3 score. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Jaguars had established a 24-3 advantage. Their RB La'Damian Webb was on fire, rushing for three TDs and 162 yards on 28 carries. Webb's longest run was for 69 yards in the first quarter.

The Eagles are expected to lose this next one by 4. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Georgia Southern is now 5-3 while the Jaguars sit at 6-2. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Georgia Southern ranks 11th in the nation when it comes to yards per game, with 494.5 on average. But South Alabama comes into the contest boasting the 15th fewest yards allowed per game in the nation at 295.8. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Allen E. Paulson Stadium -- Statesboro, Georgia

Allen E. Paulson Stadium -- Statesboro, Georgia TV: ESPN Plus

Odds

The Jaguars are a 4-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jaguars as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Georgia Southern have won six out of their last seven games against South Alabama.