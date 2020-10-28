The Georgia Southern Eagles look to stay perfect all-time against the Sun Belt Conference-rival South Alabama Jaguars on Thursday. Georgia Southern (3-2) leads the all-time series 6-0, including a 3-0 advantage on its home field. In the six previous meetings between the schools, Georgia Southern has outscored South Alabama (3-2) 227-62, for an average score of 38-10. The Jaguars have yet to top the 20-point mark against the Eagles.

Kickoff from Paulson Stadium in Statesboro, Ga., is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Georgia Southern won last year's meeting 20-17 in double overtime at Mobile, Ala. The Eagles are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Georgia Southern vs. South Alabama odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 51. Before making any South Alabama vs. Georgia Southern picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 29-19 on top-rated picks through seven weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning nearly $500 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Georgia Southern vs. South Alabama. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for South Alabama vs. Georgia Southern:

South Alabama vs. Georgia Southern spread: Georgia Southern -5.5

South Alabama vs. Georgia Southern over-under: 51 points

South Alabama vs. Georgia Southern money line: South Alabama +180, Georgia Southern -210

SA: K Diego Guajardo has made eight of 10 field goals this season, with a long of 50 yards

GS: Has allowed just six touchdowns total in six previous meetings with South Alabama

Why Georgia Southern can cover

The Eagles are led by senior quarterback Shai Werts, who has completed 40 of 76 passes (52.6 percent) for 558 yards and five touchdowns. He has been picked off three times. He is the Eagles' second-leading rusher, carrying 60 times for 333 yards (5.6 average) and two touchdowns. In the season opener against Campbell, Werts carried 14 times for 155 yards (11.1 average) and one touchdown.

Senior running back J.D. King is the team's leading rusher, carrying 87 times for 490 yards (5.6 average) and four TDs. Last season, King played in 12 games, starting in six. He earned honorable mention All-Sun Belt Conference honors after carrying 185 times for 804 yards (4.3 average) and eight touchdowns. He began his collegiate career at Oklahoma State, rushing 142 times for 622 yards (4.4 average) and 12 touchdowns in two years.

Why South Alabama can cover

Despite that, the Eagles are not a lock to cover the South Alabama vs. Georgia Southern spread. That's because the Jaguars have won two in a row and have already surpassed last year's win total. They are led by sophomore quarterback Desmond Trotter, who has completed 46 of 69 passes (66.7 percent) for 744 yards and six touchdowns. Last week against Louisiana-Monroe, Trotter not only completed 8 of 12 attempts for 184 yards and three touchdowns, he added 33 yards on eight carries, posting the first rushing touchdown of his career.

Sophomore running back Carlos Davis leads the South Alabama ground attack. He has carried 97 times for 443 yards (4.6 average) and two touchdowns. He had a two-game streak of 100-plus yards rushing snapped last weekend, when he was held to 58 yards on 17 carries (3.4). As a redshirt freshman last season, he appeared in 11 of 12 games, finishing second on the team with 269 yards on 61 attempts.

How to make Georgia Southern vs. South Alabama picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total. In fact, it says Trotter will throw for nearly 220 yards and two touchdowns, while Georgia Southern's backfield will combine to rush for two touchdowns. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in nearly 60 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins South Alabama vs. Georgia Southern? And which side of the spread hits almost 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Georgia Southern vs. South Alabama spread to back, all from the advanced model that is up nearly $4,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.