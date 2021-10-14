Georgia Southern and South Alabama meet up for a Thursday night primetime matchup at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Georgia Southern (2-4) looks to get back into the win column after losing a close one to Troy 27-24. South Alabama (3-2) has lost two games in a row and hopes to snap the losing streak in front of their home fans.

Kickoff from Hancock Whitney Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Jaguars as three-point favorites in the latest Georgia Southern vs. South Alabama odds. The over-under for total points is set at 50.5. Before making any South Alabama vs. Georgia Southern picks, make sure you check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Georgia Southern vs. South Alabama and just revealed its picks and predictions. Here are the college football odds and betting lines for South Alabama vs. Georgia Southern:

Georgia Southern vs. South Alabama spread: South Alabama -3

Georgia Southern vs. South Alabama over-under: 50.5

Georgia Southern vs. South Alabama money line: Georgia Southern +140, South Alabama -160

GS: The under is 9-3 in Georgia Southern's last 12 Thursday games

SALA: The Jaguars are 9-4 ATS in their last 13 home games



Why Georgia Southern can cover

The Eagles have three players with 200-plus rushing yards on the year. This group is led by redshirt senior Logan Wright, who leads the Eagles with 66 carries for 481 yards and five touchdowns. Wright also averages a team-high 80.2 rushing yards per game. Redshirt sophomore Gerald Green is second on the team with 48 carries for 327 yards and five scores.

Rounding out this versatile backfield is sophomore Jalen White. White has 32 carries for 210 yards and two scores. All three tailbacks average at least 6.6 yards per rush and have recorded at least one game with over 100 rushing yards. The Eagles' offense goes through this talented rushing attack.

Why South Alabama can cover

Senior quarterback Jake Bentley leads a Jaguars offense that is averaging 356.2 yards per game on offense. He has completed 66 percent of his passes for 1,116 yards with four touchdowns. In the overtime loss to Texas State, Bentley went 19-of-26 for 189 yards and two touchdowns.

The Jaguars average 133 rushing yards per game. Freshman AJ Phillips made his season debut against Texas State and led the team in carries and yards. Phillips finished with 19 carries for 74 yards and two scores. South Alabama finished the game with 141 rushing yards and hopes to find the same success against Georgia Southern.

How to make Georgia Southern vs. South Alabama picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, projecting 46 combined points.

