Georgia Southern vs. South Alabama odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from model on 52-34 run

The Georgia Southern Eagles will look to continue their dominance over the South Alabama Jaguars when they meet in a key Sun Belt Conference college football matchup on Thursday night. The Eagles (1-3) have never lost to the Jaguars (1-4) in five previous meetings. Both teams lost their conference-openers last week, with Louisiana defeating Georgia Southern 37-24, while South Alabama dropped a 30-17 decision to Louisiana-Monroe. Kickoff from Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, and Georgia Southern won last year's meeting 48-13. The Eagles are 12-point favorites in the latest Georgia Southern vs. South Alabama odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 47.5.

The model knows Georgia Southern has dominated the series with South Alabama, outscoring the Jaguars 207-45, an average of 41-9. South Alabama has only scored four touchdowns in the series, and just three on offense. The Eagles have also run the ball effectively against the Jaguars, rolling up 1,779 yards on 273 carries (6.5 average) in the five games.

Georgia Southern prides itself in winning the turnover battle and became the first FBS team not to throw an interception in a season last year. In fact, the Eagles had just five turnovers all year. Junior quarterback Shai Werts' streak of 133 passing attempts without an interception is the longest active streak in the Sun Belt Conference.

But just because the Eagles have dominated the Jaguars does not guarantee they will cover the Georgia Southern vs. South Alabama spread on Thursday.

That's because South Alabama has played well at times this season, including in a 14-point loss at then-No. 24 Nebraska, which was decided by two defensive touchdowns by the Huskers. For the season, the Jaguars are giving up fewer points (31.2) on defense than Georgia Southern (36.2).

Offensively, the Jaguars are led by running back Tra Minter, who leads the team with 432 yards rushing on 54 attempts (8.0 average) and two touchdowns. He's had two head-turning games, rushing for 189 yards against Jackson State in South Alabama's lone win and 150 yards last week against Louisiana-Monroe.

