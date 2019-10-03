Georgia Southern vs. South Alabama odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from top model on 52-34 run

Two teams looking for their first Sun Belt Conference win of the season meet on Thursday when the South Alabama Jaguars host the Georgia Southern Eagles in Mobile. The Eagles (1-3), who placed third in the East Division and were 10-3 overall in 2018, are 0-1 in conference and 0-2 on the road this season. On the other sideline, the Jaguars, who placed fourth in the West and were 3-9 overall last year, are 0-1 in the conference and 1-1 at home in 2019. The game will start at 7:30 p.m. ET from Ladd-Peebles Stadium. The Eagles have lost two in a row, while the Jaguars have dropped three straight. The Eagles are favored by 10 in the latest Georgia Southern vs. South Alabama odds, down two from the opener, while the over-under for total points scored is 45.5. You'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before making any Georgia Southern vs. South Alabama picks of your own.

The model knows Georgia Southern has had plenty of success in the past, compiling a 390-223-10 (.634) all-time record. The Eagles have won 11 conference championships and qualified for two bowl games, going 2-0, including a 23-21 win over Eastern Michigan in last season's Camellia Bowl. Since joining FBS in 2014, Georgia Southern is 36-12 when it out-rushes its opponents.

Defensively, the Eagles are tenacious, leading the nation with a plus-22 turnover margin in 2018 after forcing 27 turnovers, including 15 interceptions. Since last season, safety Kenderick Duncan Jr. has led Georgia Southern with four interceptions and one fumble recovery. This season, he has 27 tackles, including 16 solo, with two interceptions.

But just because the Eagles have dominated the Jaguars does not guarantee they will cover the Georgia Southern vs. South Alabama spread on Thursday.

That's because South Alabama has played well at times this season, including in a 14-point loss at then-No. 24 Nebraska, which was decided by two defensive touchdowns by the Huskers. For the season, the Jaguars are giving up fewer points (31.2) on defense than Georgia Southern (36.2).

Offensively, the Jaguars are led by running back Tra Minter, who leads the team with 432 yards rushing on 54 attempts (8.0 average) and two touchdowns. He's had two head-turning games, rushing for 189 yards against Jackson State in South Alabama's lone win and 150 yards last week against Louisiana-Monroe.

