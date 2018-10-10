Georgia Southern vs. Texas State odds, line, start time: Picks, predictions from model on 64-52 run

Thursday features a Sun Belt matchup as Georgia Southern hosts Texas State at 7:30 p.m. ET. The host Eagles are 17-point favorites in the latest Georgia Southern vs. Texas State odds, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has dipped from 54 to 49. The Eagles enter at 4-1 looking to keep pace with Troy in their division, while Texas State is 1-4 and at the bottom of its division. Before you make any Georgia Southern vs. Texas State picks and predictions, you'll need to hear what the advanced computer model at SportsLine has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated point-spread picks.

The model made some huge calls in Week 6, including recommending Texas (+226) on the money line in its massive upset of No. 7 Oklahoma. It finished the week on an 8-2 run on all of its college football picks, and when it comes to top-rated picks, it is now an impressive 64-52 on the year. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has simulated every possible play for Georgia Southern vs. Texas State. The results are in, with an against-the-spread pick that's hitting nearly 60 percent of the time. You can only see it at SportsLine.

The model knows Georgia Southern's only loss of the season came at the hands of Clemson, which is still looking like a College Football Playoff contender. In the Eagles' four victories, they've won by an average of 23.5 points and they're now 4-0 against the spread versus FBS teams.

The Eagles are powered by Shal Werts at quarterback in their option offense and the SportsLine model projects another big day on Thursday. The model is calling for over 150 yards passing, another 65 on the ground, and three touchdowns for Werts.

However, don't expect it to be a cakewalk for Georgia Southern. Texas State has a dual threat quarterback of its own in Willie Jones III and the SportsLine model projects him to flirt with 300 yards of total offense. Jones is currently injured, but is expected to make his return this week. He should give the Bobcats a boost as they pursue their first conference win.

So, which side of the Texas State vs. Georgia Southern spread hits in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Texas State vs. Georgia Southern spread to back, all from the model that has returned over $4,000 in profit for $100 bettors.