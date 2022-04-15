Georgia will hit the practice field one last time on Saturday afternoon and give the world a glimpse of what the defending national champions will look like in 2022. Coach Kirby Smart just led the program to its first national title since 1980, but sustaining success is a much different and more difficult challenge.

The Bulldogs lost a small village of superstars to the NFL Draft, including defensive lineman Jordan Davis, linebacker Nakobe Dean, and running backs Zamir White and James Cook. That will test Smart's strategy of stacking five-star players on five-star players through recruiting and the transfer portal. Can Georgia be a "plug-and-play" program that Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State have become? That's the biggest question heading into the meat of the offseason.

Let's break down the biggest storylines and how to watch the annual G-Day Game.

How to watch 2022 Georgia spring game live

Date: Saturday, April 16 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Sanford Stadium -- Athens, Georgia

TV: ESPN2 | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

2022 Georgia spring game: Need to know

1. Quarterbacks behind Bennett: Fair or not, a lot of eyes will be on returning starting quarterback Stetson Bennett IV on Saturday. The former walk-on took over for JT Daniels in the middle of last season and led the Dawgs to the title, but could that have been a flash in the pan? He struggled for three quarters of the national championship before a fourth quarter for the ages that included two touchdown passes. Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff -- two high-profile recruits -- are waiting in the wings in case Bennett falters. It'll be interesting to see how each of them look on Saturday and what they can do if the criticism of Bennett becomes reality.

2. Defensive front: The Bulldogs front seven has been decimated by departures, but the foundation is still solid with an incredibly underrated Jalen Carter up front and superstar Nolan Smith at linebacker. What's more, Glenn Schumann and Will Muschamp -- two coaches promoted from within -- have taken over for former defensive coordinator Dan Lanning after he took the head coaching job at Oregon. Championship-level defenses have to have enough depth up front to operate like a hockey team making line changes. The Bulldogs will get a chance to show off that depth on Saturday while giving fans insight on what the future holds.

3. Who steps up at wide receiver? Georgia Pickens moved on to the NFL and Jermaine Burton transferred to Alabama, but Kearis Jackson announced his return the the program. In addition to Jackson, Adonai Mitchell, Ladd McConkey, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and Dominick Blaylock all are all back. Somebody needs to step up and be that go-to guy for Bennett, and Smart will give everybody an idea of how the depth chart looks on Saturday.