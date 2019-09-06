Georgia St. vs. Furman: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAF start time

Who's Playing

Georgia St. (home) vs. Furman (away)

Current Records: Georgia St. 1-0-0; Furman 1-0-0

Last Season Records: Georgia St. 2-10-0; Furman 6-4-0;

What to Know

Georgia State will take on Furman at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Parker H. Petit Field at Georgia State Stadium.

Georgia State had to kick off their season on the road last Saturday, but they showed no ill effects. They walked away with a 38-30 win over Tennessee. QB Dan Ellington did work as he picked up 61 yards on the ground on 14 carries and threw 2 TDs.

Meanwhile, Furman took care of business in their home opener. They took their contest against Charleston So. by a conclusive 46-13 score.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Parker H. Petit Field at Georgia State Stadium, Georgia

Parker H. Petit Field at Georgia State Stadium, Georgia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.50

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.