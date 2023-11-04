Who's Playing

No. 23 James Madison Dukes @ Georgia State Panthers

Current Records: James Madison 8-0, Georgia State 6-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Center Parc Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

Center Parc Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN2

What to Know

Georgia State will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The Georgia State Panthers and the James Madison Dukes will face off in a Sun Belt East battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Center Parc Stadium.

Last Thursday, Georgia State ended up a good deal behind Georgia Southern and lost 44-27.

Despite the loss, Georgia State got a solid performance out of Marcus Carroll, who rushed for 208 yards and two touchdowns while picking up 7.4 yards per carry. Carroll is on a roll when it comes to rushing yards, as he's now rushed for 100 or more in the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Robert Lewis, who picked up 97 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, James Madison put another one in the bag on Saturday to keep their perfect season alive. They narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past Old Dominion 30-27.

James Madison's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Jordan McCloud, who threw for 340 yards and three touchdowns, and also punched in a touchdown on the ground. The team also got some help courtesy of Reggie Brown, who picked up 142 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

James Madison's defense stepped up as well, laying out the QB five times. Old Dominion's QB won't forget Jalen Green anytime soon given Green sacked him five times.

Georgia State's loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 6-2. As for James Madison, their victory was their sixth straight at home (dating back to last season), bumping their overall record up to 8-0.

While only James Madison took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, James Madison is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. This will be Georgia State's first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

Georgia State couldn't quite finish off James Madison in their previous matchup back in November of 2022 and fell 42-40. Thankfully for Georgia State, Todd Centeio (who threw for 274 yards and four touchdowns while completing 77.8% of his passes) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

James Madison is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Georgia State, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 53 points.

Series History

James Madison won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.