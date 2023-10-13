Who's Playing

Marshall Thundering Herd @ Georgia State Panthers

Current Records: Marshall 4-1, Georgia State 4-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Center Parc Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

Center Parc Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Two of the most dominant backs in Rasheen Ali and Marcus Carroll are set to square off. The Marshall Thundering Herd and the Georgia State Panthers will face off in a Sun Belt East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Center Parc Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Marshall unfortunately witnessed the end of their nine-game winning streak dating back to last season on Saturday. They took a 48-41 hit to the loss column at the hands of North Carolina State.

Despite the loss, Marshall got a solid performance out of Cam Fancher, who threw for 315 yards and two touchdowns, and also punched in two touchdowns on the ground. That's the first time this season that Fancher punched in two or more rushing touchdowns. Josh Moten made the highlight reel thanks to an interception which he returned for a pick-six.

The experts predicted a close game two Saturdays ago and a win for Georgia State, but boy were they wrong. They suffered a bruising 28-7 defeat at the hands of Troy. The loss was Georgia State's first of the season.

Despite the defeat, Georgia State had strong showings from Carroll, who gained 112 total yards and a touchdown, and Robert Lewis, who picked up 114 receiving yards.

With their first loss of the season, Marshall fell to 4-1. With their first loss of the season, Georgia State fell to 4-1.

Marshall is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's contest: The Thundering Herd have been unstoppable on the ground this season, having averaged 156 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Panthers struggle in that department as they've been even better at 174 per game. It's looking like Saturday's game will be fought in the trenches. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Georgia State is a slight 1-point favorite against Marshall, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 55 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Marshall won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.