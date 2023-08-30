Who's Playing

Rhode Island Rams @ Georgia State Panthers

Current Records: Rhode Island 0-0, Georgia State 0-0

How To Watch

When: Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Center Parc Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

Center Parc Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Rhode Island Rams will hit the road to start their 2023 campaign against the Georgia State Panthers. Kickoff is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on August 31st at Center Parc Stadium.

Looking back to last season, Georgia State struggled throughout, finishing with a less-than-stellar 4-8 record. On the other hand, Rhode Island assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 7-4.