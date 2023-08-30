Who's Playing
Rhode Island Rams @ Georgia State Panthers
Current Records: Rhode Island 0-0, Georgia State 0-0
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Center Parc Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ESPN+
Online streaming: fuboTV
What to Know
The Rhode Island Rams will hit the road to start their 2023 campaign against the Georgia State Panthers. Kickoff is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on August 31st at Center Parc Stadium.
Looking back to last season, Georgia State struggled throughout, finishing with a less-than-stellar 4-8 record. On the other hand, Rhode Island assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 7-4.