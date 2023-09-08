Who's Playing

UConn Huskies @ Georgia State Panthers

Current Records: UConn 0-1, Georgia State 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Center Parc Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

Center Parc Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN+

What to Know

The Georgia State Panthers will be playing in front of their home fans against the UConn Huskies at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Center Parc Stadium. Georgia State should still be riding high after a big victory, while UConn will be looking to get back into the win column.

Even though Rhode Island scored an imposing 35 points, Georgia State still came out on top. Georgia State had just enough and edged Rhode Island out 42-35.

Georgia State can attribute much of their success to RB Marcus Carroll, who rushed for 184 yards and three touchdowns. It was a true group effort though, and the team also got help from QB Darren Grainger, who threw for 193 yards and two touchdowns on 20 attempts, in addition to 51 yards on the ground.

Meanwhile, UConn couldn't capitalize on their home-turf advantage in their season opener. They took a 24-14 hit to the loss column at the hands of NC State.

Despite the defeat, UConn got a solid performance out of RB Victor Rosa, who rushed for 99 yards and two touchdowns. Rosa's most impressive was a 71 yard score in the third quarter. Securing the other side of the line was DB Durante Jones, who stumped the offense to the tune of ten tackles.

Looking ahead, the match is expected to be close, with Georgia State going off as just a 3 point favorite. They finished last season with an even 6-6 record against the spread.

While the experts think Georgia State is more likely to win, they finished last season an even 2-2 as the favorite. While their fans probably aren't happy about it, betting on the team to lose was the smart play last year, and bettors who put $100 on that outcome every game finished the season up $1,759.28. On the other hand, UConn was 3-6 as the underdog last season.

Odds

Georgia State is a 3-point favorite against UConn, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 54.5 points.

