Georgia State vs. Army: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Georgia State (home) vs. Army (away)

Current Records: Georgia State 4-2-0; Army 3-3-0

What to Know

Georgia State is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 37.5 goals per game. They will take on Army at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Parker H. Petit Field at Georgia State Stadium. The Panthers aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Last week, Georgia State had a touchdown and change to spare in a 31-21 win over Coastal Carolina. No one put up better numbers for Georgia State than RB Tra Barnett, who really brought his A game. He rushed for 110 yards and two TDs on 20 carries.

Meanwhile, Army came up short against Western Kentucky, falling 17-8. This makes it the second loss in a row for Army.

Georgia State's victory lifted them to 4-2 while Army's defeat dropped them down to 3-3. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Georgia State enters the contest with 253.5 rushing yards per game on average, good for eighth best in the nation. Less enviably, the Black Knights are stumbling into the matchup with the second fewest passing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 72.5 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Parker H. Petit Field at Georgia State Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

Parker H. Petit Field at Georgia State Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.15

Odds

The Black Knights are a 4.5-point favorite against the Panthers.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Black Knights as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 56

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.