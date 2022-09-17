Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Georgia State

Current Records: Charlotte 0-3; Georgia State 0-2

What to Know

The Charlotte 49ers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Georgia State Panthers at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Center Parc Stadium. Charlotte have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 20-point spread they are up against.

There's no need to mince words: the 49ers lost to the Maryland Terrapins last week, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 56-21. Charlotte was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 35-14. Despite the loss, they had strong showings from QB Xavier Williams, who passed for two TDs and 191 yards on 35 attempts, and WR Victor Tucker, who snatched two receiving TDs.

Georgia State came within a touchdown against the North Carolina Tar Heels last week, but they wound up with a 35-28 loss. A silver lining for Georgia State was the play of QB Darren Grainger, who passed for three TDs and 186 yards on 24 attempts in addition to picking up 75 yards on the ground.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Center Parc Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

Center Parc Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.08

Odds

The Panthers are a big 20-point favorite against the 49ers, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 19.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Georgia State have won two out of their last three games against Charlotte.