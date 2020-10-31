Who's Playing

No. 20 Coastal Carolina @ Georgia State

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 5-0; Georgia State 2-2

What to Know

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the Georgia State Panthers will face off in a Sun Belt clash at noon ET Oct. 31 at Center Parc Stadium. The Chanticleers are coming into the matchup with an unblemished 5-0 record.

Coastal Carolina bagged a 28-14 victory over the Georgia Southern Eagles last week. Coastal Carolina QB Fred Payton was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 252 yards on 28 attempts in addition to picking up 38 yards on the ground. Payton's 72-yard touchdown toss to WR Sam Denmark in the first quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the day.

Meanwhile, things were close when Georgia State and the Troy Trojans clashed last week, but the Panthers ultimately edged out the opposition 36-34. TE Roger Carter was the offensive standout of the contest for Georgia State, snatching two receiving TDs.

Special teams collected 12 points for Georgia State. K Noel Ruiz booted in three field goals, the longest a 46-yarder in the second quarter, which ultimately accounted for the difference in the game.

Coastal Carolina is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Their wins bumped the Chanticleers to 5-0 and the Panthers to 2-2. Coastal Carolina has been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 38.20 points per game. We'll see if Georgia State can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Center Parc Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

Center Parc Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chanticleers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Chanticleers as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Georgia State have won two out of their last three games against Coastal Carolina.