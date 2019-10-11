Georgia State vs. Coastal Carolina odds: 2019 Week 7 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

Get ready for a Sun Belt battle as the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the Georgia State Panthers will face off at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Brooks Stadium. Coastal Carolina is 3-2 overall and 1-1 at home, while Georgia State is 3-2 overall and 1-2 on the road. Georgia State is 2-2-1 against the spread; Coastal Carolina is 3-2. The Panthers opened their season with an enormous upset win over Tennessee in Neyland Stadium and they've piled up the offensive numbers in wins over Furman and Arkansas State since. As for Coastal Carolina, Jamey Chadwell's got a win over a Power Five squad of their own by beating Kansas on the road on Sept. 7 and also has wins over Norfolk State and UMass. The Chanticleers are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State odds, while the over-under is set at 64.5. Before you make any Georgia State vs. Coastal Carolina picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,300 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 7 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 68-42 on its top-rated college football picks. It also called Georgia (-27.5) covering against Tennessee and California (+21) easily staying within the spread against Oregon last week. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The Chanticleers lost to Appalachian State by a decisive 56-37 margin in their last game. The losing side was boosted by QB Fred Payton, who accumulated 240 passing yards and punched in two rushing TDs. Also expect running back Torrance Marable to be a major factor offensively. He's racked up 493 yards rushing and five rushing scores to go along with 15 catches for 185 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Georgia State was able to grind out a solid win over Arkansas State last week, winning 52-38. QB Dan Ellington was slinging it as he accumulated 382 passing yards and picked up 69 yards on the ground on 19 carries. Ellington ended the contest strong with a streak of seven complete passes. Ellington has accounted for 1,541 yards and 14 total touchdowns and his two favorite weapons on the outside, Cornelius McCoy and Sam Pinckney both have at least 25 catches for more than 300 yards receiving and three scores.

So who wins Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State? And which side of the spread is hitting 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State spread to back on Saturday, all from the advanced model on a 68-42 run on top-rated college football picks.