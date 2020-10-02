The East Carolina Pirates will take on the Georgia State Panthers at noon ET on Saturday at Center Parc Stadium. Both teams are 0-1 on the season after losing their openers, but both teams covered the spread against quality opponents as East Carolina took on UCF and Georgia State took on Louisiana. It's the first meeting ever between these two programs and it should be a pretty wide open contest after both teams gave up over 500 yards of total offense and over 35 points in their first games.

Georgia State vs. East Carolina spread: Georgia State -1

Georgia State vs. East Carolina over-under: 69 points

Georgia State vs. East Carolina money line: Georgia State -115, East Carolina -105

What you need to know about Georgia State

The Panthers fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 34-31. Despite the defeat, Georgia State got a solid performance out of running back Destin Coates, who rushed for one touchdown and 150 yards on 34 carries.

Coates ran for 546 yards and seven touchdowns as a backup last season and he's moved into a starting role now that Tra Barnett has graduated. Look for a steady dose of Coates with quarterback Cornelius Brown also helping in the running game after rushing for 64 yards and a score last week.

What you need to know about East Carolina

Meanwhile, East Carolina was first on the board but had to settle for a loss at the end of its contest against the UCF Knights last Saturday. East Carolina ended up on the wrong side of a painful 51-28 walloping at UCF's hands. The Pirates were down 41-14 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The losing side was boosted by QB Holton Ahlers, who passed for three touchdowns and 215 yards on 29 attempts.

A pair of last-season defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Panthers ranked fourth worst in the nation with respect to touchdowns allowed last year, giving up 60. East Carolina experienced some struggles of its own as the Pirates were 12th worst when it came to yards allowed per game last season, with the team giving up 469.3 on average.

How to make Georgia State vs. East Carolina picks

