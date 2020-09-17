Who's Playing

No. 19 Louisiana @ Georgia State

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Georgia State Panthers can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will face off against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at noon ET at Parker H. Petit Field at Georgia State Stadium. While the Panthers were not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 7-6. Louisiana was 11-3 last season and is coming off of a 31-14 win against the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday.

Two last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Georgia State was fourth worst when it came to touchdowns allowed last year, with the squad giving up 60 overall. To make matters even worse for Georgia State, Louisiana was fifth best in the nation in passing touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2019 season giving up only 11.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Parker H. Petit Field at Georgia State Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

Parker H. Petit Field at Georgia State Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ragin' Cajuns are a big 17-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -113

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Louisiana have won both of the games they've played against Georgia State in the last six years.