Who's Playing

Louisiana-Monroe @ Georgia State

Current Records: Louisiana-Monroe 0-7; Georgia State 2-3

What to Know

The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks and the Georgia State Panthers are even-steven against one another since November of 2016 (2-2), but not for long. Louisiana-Monroe and the Panthers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at noon ET on Saturday at Center Parc Stadium. The Warhawks are still on the hunt for that elusive first W.

The matchup between Louisiana-Monroe and the Appalachian State Mountaineers last week was not a total blowout, but with Louisiana-Monroe falling 31-13 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, a win for Georgia State just wasn't in the stars last week as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They were completely outmatched by the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at home and fell 51 to nothing. Georgia State was down 48 to nothing at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Cornelious Brown IV had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with only three yards per passing attempt.

The Warhawks have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 18 point spread they are up against. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The losses put Louisiana-Monroe at 0-7 and the Panthers at 2-3. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Louisiana-Monroe comes into the game boasting the 15th fewest passing yards allowed per game per game in the nation at 176.3. On the other end of the spectrum, Georgia State is 16th worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 350.6 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Center Parc Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

Center Parc Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Panthers are a big 18-point favorite against the Warhawks, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Georgia State and Louisiana-Monroe both have two wins in their last four games.