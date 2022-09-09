Who's Playing

North Carolina @ Georgia State

Current Records: North Carolina 2-0; Georgia State 0-1

Last Season Records: Georgia State 8-5; North Carolina 6-7

What to Know

The North Carolina Tar Heels are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Georgia State Panthers at noon ET Sept. 10 at Center Parc Stadium. UNC will be hoping to build upon the 59-17 win they picked up against Georgia State when they previously played in September of last year.

The Tar Heels sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 63-61 victory over the Appalachian State Mountaineers last week. Having forecasted a close win for UNC, the oddsmakers were right on the money. QB Drake Maye had a dynamite game for UNC; he passed for four TDs and 352 yards on 35 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 76 yards.

Special teams collected 13 points for UNC. K Noah Burnette booted in two field goals, the longest a 47-yarder in the third quarter, which ultimately accounted for the difference in the game. One of the most memorable scores? A 54-yard kickoff return for touchdown from TE Bryson Nesbit in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, the Panthers were expected to have a tough go of it last week, and that's exactly how things played out. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 35-14 punch to the gut against the South Carolina Gamecocks. No one had a standout game offensively for Georgia State, but they got two touchdowns from QB Darren Grainger.

North Carolina's win lifted them to 2-0 while Georgia State's loss dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if the Tar Heels' success rolls on or if Georgia State is able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Center Parc Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

Center Parc Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

North Carolina won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.