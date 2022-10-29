Who's Playing

Old Dominion @ Georgia State

Current Records: Old Dominion 3-4; Georgia State 2-5

What to Know

Get ready for a Sun Belt battle as the Georgia State Panthers and the Old Dominion Monarchs will face off at 3 p.m. ET Saturday at Center Parc Stadium. Georgia State is out to stop a seven-game streak of losses at home.

The Panthers suffered a bitter loss last week, failing to capitalize on an early lead against the Appalachian State Mountaineers. Georgia State's bruising 42-17 defeat to Appalachian State might stick with them for a while. Georgia State was up 14 to nothing at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Georgia State's defeat came about despite a quality game from RB Tucker Gregg, who punched in one rushing touchdown.

Meanwhile, Old Dominion was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 28-23 to the Georgia Southern Eagles. RB Blake Watson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for one TD and 108 yards on 16 carries.

Special teams collected 11 points for the Monarchs. K Ethan Sanchez delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

The Panthers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 2-4 ATS, to cover the spread.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. Giving up four turnovers, Georgia State had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if the Monarchs can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Center Parc Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

Center Parc Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Panthers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Monarchs, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.