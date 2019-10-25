Georgia State vs. Troy live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Georgia State (home) vs. Troy (away)

Current Records: Georgia State 5-2; Troy 3-3

What to Know

Georgia State is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 35.14 points per game before their next contest. Georgia State and Troy will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Parker H. Petit Field at Georgia State Stadium. The Panthers have some work to do to even out the 1-3 series between these two since November of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.

It was all tied up at the half for the Panthers and Army last week, but the Panthers stepped up in the second half. The Panthers were able to grind out a solid victory over Army last week, winning 28-21. Georgia State QB Dan Ellington was slinging it as he passed for 232 yards and three TDs on 28 attempts.

Meanwhile, Troy took an ego-bruising loss against Missouri three weeks ago, but they kept their chin up and bounced back last Wednesday. The Trojans blew past South Alabama 37-13. Since Troy won the last time these teams met, too, this is only more fuel for the fire driving South Alabama's future revenge.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with Georgia State going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. They are currently three for three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped Georgia State to 5-2 and the Trojans to 3-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Georgia State and Troy clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Parker H. Petit Field at Georgia State Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

Parker H. Petit Field at Georgia State Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Panthers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Trojans.

Over/Under: 66

Series History

Troy have won three out of their last four games against Georgia State.