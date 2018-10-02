Georgia State vs. Troy odds, line: 2018 college football picks, predictions from model on 49-36 run

The Sun Belt Conference takes center stage Thursday when the red-hot Troy Trojans host the Georgia State Panthers at 7:30 p.m. ET. After a 56-20 season-opening loss to Boise State, the Trojans have reeled off four consecutive wins. Georgia State snapped a three-game losing skid last weekend, crushing Louisiana-Monroe, 46-14. On Thursday, Troy is favored by 16 points, down from an opening of 17.5. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has dipped from 57.5 to 57. Before you make any Troy vs. Georgia State picks, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model knows the Trojans are on a roll behind quarterback Kaleb Barker. The junior signal-caller only had to throw the ball 15 times last week, but he completed 12 passes, including one for a touchdown. For the season, he has 877 passing yards and eight scores.

Troy's offense also funnels through B.J. Smith, the team's leading rusher with 333 yards and six touchdowns. He's gobbling up yardage at 5.9 yards per pop. Against Coastal Carolina, he racked up 103 yards on 10 carries and two scores, including a 17-yarder in the third quarter to put the game out of reach. Jabir Daughtry-Frye is also a beast to bring down. He collected 140 yards last week on just five carries. He found pay dirt on a 74-yard dash and netted 28 yards a carry.

Just because Troy has been on fire doesn't mean it'll cover a spread that's already passed two touchdowns.

Georgia State quarterback Dan Ellington was razor sharp against Louisiana-Monroe, tossing just three incomplete passes while picking up 179 yards through the air. Ellington isn't afraid to take off downfield at any opportunity, either. For the season, he has amassed over 200 rushing yards.

Running backs Tra Barnett and Seth Paige collected more than 200 combined rushing yards last week. Paige peeled off an 82-yard score as part of his 145-yard performance. And even though Georgia State's offense struggled mightily during its three losses, they found their groove against the Warhawks, outgaining them 487-262.

