Georgia State vs. Troy odds, line: Picks and insider predictions by expert on 26-15 roll

The Troy Trojans look for a fifth consecutive win when they host the Georgia State Panthers in a Sun Belt matchup Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Trojans are 15.5-point favorites in the latest Troy vs. Georgia State odds, down two from the opening line, while the over-under for total points scored is 56. Each team is unbeaten in Sun Belt play and looking to keep pace with conference favorite Appalachian State. Before you make your Georgia State vs. Troy picks, you'll want to listen to what CBS Sports college football expert Tom Fornelli has to say.

A CBS Sports college football writer since 2010, Fornelli is a wallet-fattening 108-79 in his popular "Pick Six" column the past two years, and his renowned "Twitter Tips" are 105-76 in college football the past three seasons.

Fornelli is 26-15 in his past 41 college football picks and has proven especially adept at picking Troy games. He picked the Trojans (+11.5) in a straight-up 24-19 win over Nebraska and again (-4.5) in a 35-27 win over Louisiana-Monroe. Anyone who has followed him is up big.

Now, Fornelli has studied Georgia State vs. Troy from every possible angle and released a strong pick based on striking research, available exclusively at SportsLine.

Fornelli knows Troy comes in hot, including a huge road win against a Power 5 opponent. After a blowout loss to Boise State, Troy has rattled off four wins, including a defining 24-19 victory at Nebraska. The Trojans have opened 2-0 in Sun Belt play, edging ULM before blasting Coastal Carolina 45-21 last week.

It has been piling on the points led by a run game that averages nearly 200 yards. B.J. Smith has 333 yards rushing on 5.9 yards per carry and Jabir Daughtry-Frye has 291 yards on just 26 attempts (11.2 average). The two players combined for more than 240 yards and three touchdowns last week against Coastal Carolina.

Troy's defense has bent but not broken, ranking 66th in overall yards, but third in the country with 18 sacks. It also has six interceptions.

Just because Troy is a big home favorite doesn't mean Georgia State can't make a game of it. After all, Troy has not handled these early-week games the best. It is 0-4 against the spread in its last four Thursday games.

Georgia State (2-3) junior quarterback Dan Ellington has thrown for 952 yards on a 65 percent and rushed for a team-high 211 yards and four touchdowns. Thirteen different players have already caught passes for State, giving opposing defenses more to think about.

While we can tell you Fornelli is leaning toward the over, he has unearthed a strong trend that supports one side of the Troy vs. Georgia State spread. He's only sharing what it is, and who to back, over at SportsLine.

What side should you back in Troy vs. Georgia State? And what trend determines the outcome? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of Georgia State vs. Troy you need to jump all over Thursday, all from the renowned expert who has already nailed two Troy games in 2018 and is on a 26-15 run on college football picks.