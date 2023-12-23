The Utah State Aggies (6-6) seek their fourth win in five games when they take on the Georgia State Panthers (6-6) in the 2023 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Saturday. Utah State squandered a 10-point lead late in the fourth quarter of its regular-season finale but went on to defeat New Mexico 44-41 in double overtime. Georgia State ended its campaign with five consecutive losses, including a 25-24 setback at Old Dominion. The Panthers have won their last two bowl games, while the Aggies have lost four of their last six.

Kickoff at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Aggies are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Utah State vs. Georgia State odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 59.5. Before making any Georgia State vs. Utah State picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Utah State vs. Georgia State spread: Aggies -1.5

Utah State vs. Georgia State over/under: 59.5 points



Utah State vs. Georgia State money line: Aggies -121, Panthers +101

USU: The Under has hit in nine of the Aggies' last 10 bowl appearances

GSU: The Panthers are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games

Why Utah State can cover

Levi Williams will make his second straight start after his impressive outing in the final regular-season game. The junior threw for 198 yards and a pair of touchdowns while doing a huge amount of damage on the ground, rushing 25 times for 153 yards and three scores. Williams hopes to come up with another big performance in a bowl game after producing two while at Wyoming, including one against Georgia State.

In the 2019 Arizona Bowl, Williams threw for three TDs and ran for another as the Cowboys rolled to a 38-17 victory over the Panthers. Two years later, he made one scoring pass while rushing for 200 yards and matching the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl record with four touchdown runs in Wyoming's 52-38 win versus Kent State. Williams has a pair of dangerous receivers to target in junior Jalen Royals and senior Terrell Vaughn. Royals has racked up 1,023 yards and is tied for second in the country with 14 TD catches, while Vaughn has recorded 847 yards and 10 scoring receptions, making the Aggies one of only two teams in the nation (LSU) to have two players reach double digits in receiving touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

Why Georgia State can cover

Without Carroll and Lewis, the Panthers will rely heavily on quarterback Darren Grainger, who has thrown for 2,364 yards and 17 touchdowns this year. The redshirt senior also is the team's second-leading rusher with 625 yards, giving him 2,005 in three seasons with Georgia State. Redshirt junior wideout Tailique Williams will be Grainger's top target as he has set career highs with 46 catches, 581 yards and five TDs.

Tight end Ahmon Green was a large part of Georgia State's offensive scheme in its 25-24 loss at Old Dominion in the regular-season finale. The redshirt junior hauled in four passes for 48 yards and a pair of touchdowns, matching career highs in catches and TDs while setting a personal best in yardage. On the other side of the ball, the Panthers set a school record against the Monarchs with eight sacks - including two by sophomore defensive lineman Henry Bryant III. See which team to pick here.

