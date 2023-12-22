The Utah State Aggies (6-6) hope to take advantage of a reeling opponent when they battle the Georgia State Panthers (6-6) on Saturday in the 2023 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Utah State ended its regular season with three wins in four games after topping New Mexico 44-41 in double overtime. It now faces a Georgia State team that has lost five consecutive contests and will be without leading rusher Marcus Carroll and top receiver Robert Lewis, as both entered the transfer portal.

Kickoff at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Aggies are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Utah State vs. Georgia State odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 59.5.

Here are several college football odds and trends for Georgia State vs. Utah State:

Utah State vs. Georgia State spread: Aggies -1.5

Utah State vs. Georgia State over/under: 59.5 points



Utah State vs. Georgia State money line: Aggies -124, Panthers +104

USU: The Under has hit in nine of the Aggies' last 10 bowl appearances

GSU: The Panthers are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games

Utah State vs. Georgia State live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Utah State can cover

The Aggies are making their fifth appearance in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl after falling to 1-3 with their 23-21 loss to Akron in 2015. Senior Cooper Legas (1,815, 19) and freshman McCae Hillstead (1,005, 10) both threw for more than 1,000 yards and reached double digits in touchdown passes this season, but Utah State will give Levi Williams the start at quarterback on Saturday. The junior came up with a huge performance in the win against New Mexico, throwing for 198 yards and two TDs while running for 153 yards and three scores.

Utah State's ground attack is led by the duo of juniors Davon Booth and Rahsul Faison. Both have run for five touchdowns, while Booth has gained a team-high 734 yards and Faison has racked up 688 after posting his second 100-yard effort in three games with 106 versus New Mexico. Junior wideout Jalen Royals has made 68 catches for 1,023 yards and is tied for second in the nation with 15 touchdown receptions.

Why Georgia State can cover

Without Carroll and Lewis, the Panthers will rely heavily on quarterback Darren Grainger, who has thrown for 2,364 yards and 17 touchdowns this year. The redshirt senior also is the team's second-leading rusher with 625 yards, giving him 2,005 in three seasons with Georgia State. Redshirt junior wideout Tailique Williams will be Grainger's top target as he has set career highs with 46 catches, 581 yards and five TDs.

Tight end Ahmon Green was a large part of Georgia State's offensive scheme in its 25-24 loss at Old Dominion in the regular-season finale. The redshirt junior hauled in four passes for 48 yards and a pair of touchdowns, matching career highs in catches and TDs while setting a personal best in yardage. On the other side of the ball, the Panthers set a school record against the Monarchs with eight sacks - including two by sophomore defensive lineman Henry Bryant III.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 63 combined points.

So who wins Utah State vs. Georgia State, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Georgia State vs. Utah State spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has notched a profit of well over $2,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.