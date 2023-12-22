The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl between Georgia State and Utah State features two teams hoping to finish the season over .500 and head into the offseason on a high note.

Georgia State seemed poised to make a run at the Sun Belt title after winning six of its first seven games. However, what seemed like a dream season came to screeching halt as the Panthers dropped their final five contests, including a 44-27 loss to rival Georgia Southern on October 26.

Utah State won three of its last four games to get bowl eligible, which included double-overtime thrillers over San Diego State and New Mexico. The late-season momentum could play a huge factor into this one -- especially since the Aggies will be more accustomed to cold weather in what could be a frigid game in Boise, Idaho.

What should you expect on Saturday afternoon? Let's break down the game and make a pick.

Georgia State vs. Utah State: Need to know

Will the offenses shine? It's difficult to peg just how effective these offenses will be considering the forecast calls for temperatures just above freezing, but the defenses will provide plenty of opportunities for this game to be a shootout. The Aggies rank next to last in the Mountain West in scoring defense (33.8 points per game) and 10th in total defense (415.6 yards per game).

The Panthers have given up 42 or more points in four of their last five games. They have especially susceptible to big plays, allowing 33 plays of 30 or more yards -- a number that ranks 13th in the Sun Belt .

There will be yards available and points to be had in the Potato Bowl. Buckle up.

Utah State's wild quarterback situation: Veteran Cooper Legas announced earlier this month that he will return for his senior season, but his status in the bowl is still up in the air, as is the status of backup McCae Hillstead. Both saw significant time during the season, but it was third-stringer Levi Williams who led the Aggies to a crucial bowl-qualifying win over New Mexico on the final regular-season weekend. Williams is giving up football after this season for Navy SEAL training, and a bowl game win over the Panthers could provide a storybook ending for his career.

It's on Darren Grainger's shoulders: The starting quarterback for the Panthers has turned in a solid season, throwing for 2,364 yards, rushing for 625 yards and accounting for 25 touchdowns (17 passing, eight rushing). The unquestioned leader of the team is hoping to finish strong after encountering a rough patch to close out the regular season.

"I feel like everybody's excited," he said last week. "You know, we found our groove and our excitement -- just finding that excitement in it being in the last game of the season and you know, just closing out the right way."

If that's going to happen, Grainger will have to take advantage of the Utah State defense and light up the scoreboard.

How to watch Potato Bowl live

Date: Saturday, Dec. 23 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Albertsons Stadium -- Boise, Idaho

TV: ESPN | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Potato Bowl prediction, picks

Odds via SportsLine consensus

The Utah State quarterback situation is too big to ignore, so let's go with Georgia State to spring the slight upset. Grainger has been a monster at times this season, and he will light up the Aggies defense to send the Panthers out on a high note. This one will be close heading into the fourth quarter, but a couple of big plays late will give the Panthers a double-digit win. Pick: Georgia State +3

